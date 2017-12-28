'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers, News: Laurel Follows Behind Quentin in Latest Set Video

(Photo: Facebook/CWArrow) A promotional image for The CW's "Arrow" television series.

Fans can expect an interesting altercation when "Arrow" returns for season 6 this January.

In a new video from Canadagraphs (via Comicbook.com), Laurel Lance aka Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) appears to be walking behind Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), who seem to be speaking to someone on his phone. Laurel abruptly stops in her tracks and hides in a doorway nearby.

It's unclear why she's following him but fans may notice an interesting detail in the clip — Laurel is sporting normal street clothes as she strolls around in broad daylight. This is a new sight for fans, since she is not wearing her Black Siren costume or any other disguise.

Inverse predicts the back half of season 6 will also see Team Arrow get back together and fight alongside Thea Queen (Willa Holland). No team can stay separated forever, so it's inevitable that Team Arrow will reunite once again to take down Cayden James' band of bad guys.

Thea recently woke up from a coma, which leads some fans to believe she may be back to become Speedy. Through she has admitted in "Irreconcilable Differences" that she is still regaining her strength, it's possible that she will return in fighting shape much faster than expected.

CBR confirmed mid-December that another familiar face is heading back to the series: Colton Haynes. The actor will be reprising his role as Roy Harper aka Arsenal for a brief appearance that begins in episode 15.

"Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team," executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle said in a press release. "His short visit turns into something surprising when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences ..."

"Arrow" season 6 returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.