Oliver (Stephen Amell) clashes with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) on the upcoming episode of "Arrow" season 6.

Titled "All for Nothing," next week's episode will see Oliver's battle against Cayden (guest star Michael Emerson) continue. He unexpectedly gets into a different fight when he and Dinah have a huge disagreement over a decision that could put their lives on the line.

The promo opens with tensions running high in Star City as the threat brought by a thermobaric bomb continues to loom. Oliver and Team Arrow are running out of time, and they must act fast in order to save the city before the bomb goes off. The last moment of the clip shows a massive explosion happening at Team Arrow's headquarters.

It has been a while since the League of Assassins dropped by on "Arrow," but their leader will be heading back to the series. Reports recently confirmed that Katrina Law will be returning to the show to reprise her role as Nyssa Al Ghul for one episode later this year. Her appearance will be in the show's 16th episode titled "The Thanatos Guild."

"In an unforgettable episode that will change 'Arrow' forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul," executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim said in a press release. "Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love."

It's worth noting that "Arrow's" Thanatos is not the same as the purple character in "Avengers: Infinity War." He is actually a Greek death god, which could mean bad news for Team Arrow. There is a possibility that Cayden will take his evil plans to the next level, or an even bigger threat is heading Star City in the near future.

"Arrow" season 6 airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.