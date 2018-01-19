'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Oliver and His Team Try to Stop Cayden's Evil Plans in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/CWArrow) Featured is a promotional image for "Arrow" season 6.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) attempts to stop Cayden's (guest star Michael Emerson) plans on the upcoming episode of "Arrow" season 6.

Titled "We Fall," this week's episode will see Cayden take things to the next level and launch his plan to take over all aspects of the city. Although his plan has a very wide scope, Oliver is still determined to stop it with the help of his Original Team Arrow.

This means he will not be needing the aid of Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) or Curtis (Echo Kellum). Things take an unexpected turn when William (guest star Jack Moore) gets in serious danger as a result of Cayden's plans.

Cayden, a computer hacker, is played by Emerson, who is known for playing villainous roles in various projects. His arrival offered an interesting twist to the superhero series because he is not the typical bad guy who can be defeated by a well-placed arrow shot or powerful punch.

"Cayden rarely lifts a finger because he's just thought it all out," Emerson explained to Bustle. "... But it is a nice change of pace [for the show] that there is no special weapons or special powers, no electromagnetics or forcefields. None of that stuff that you expect. It challenges the people with the physical powers to try to match wits with Mr. James."

In the midseason premiere, Oliver met up with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and John (David Ramsey) in a secret location. It was revealed that Team Arrow's bunker has been compromised because of the surveillance bug planted by Laurel aka Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). The episode touched on the team's conflict against Siren, along with the rest of the newfound group of villains terrorizing the city.

"Arrow" season 6 airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.