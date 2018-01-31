'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Oliver Races Against Time to Stop the Thermobaric Bomb in Episode 12

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for 'Arrow'

The upcoming episode of "Arrow" season 6 will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) racing against time to save Starling City.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "All for Nothing," states that Oliver will deal with his ongoing battle against Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). But, that will not be his only problem. He will also have a huge dispute with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) which will put one of their own at risk.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a news report stating that the city is tense because of the threat of the thermobaric bomb. It looks like there is going to be a lot of action, as usual, as Oliver fights to save the world once more. The end of the clip teases an explosion happening, though it remains to be seen if this is the work of the thermobaric bomb or some other explosive.

It can be recalled that Cayden James paid Oliver a visit at his office in the previous episode, titled "We Fall." He made it clear that he is out for vengeance for the death of his son, and he reiterated that the city is at his mercy because of the bomb in his possession. He demands Oliver pay $10 million by 11 p.m. that same night or risk the devastation of the city. Oliver gives in and coughs up the dough in an effort to buy himself more time.

Speaking of sons, Oliver was also forced to reveal to his son that he has returned to the life of Green Arrow after keeping it a secret for quite some time. His son was naturally disappointed, but Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) was able to convince him that Oliver put the hood back on for the greater good.

"Arrow" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.