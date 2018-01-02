'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Showrunner Denies Bruce Wayne Crossover This Season

Facebook/CWArrow Promo image for The CW's 'Arrow'

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) might have mentioned the name of Gotham's famous crime-fighting billionaire in a previous episode of "Arrow" season 6, but it does not mean that Batman will drop by Star City anytime soon.

In the episode titled "Tribute" that aired in October, Oliver denied the authenticity of the leaked photos showing his unmasked face while wearing his costume as the Green Arrow. To reiterate his claims in front of the press, he said that the leaked photos were altered, and anyone's face can be put on the body on the Green Arrow in the picture including Bruce Wayne.

Fans of the superhero series got excited after hearing the lead character of The CW's "Arrow" mention the named of Batman's alter ego in the episode. This led them to believe that the Caped Crusader from Fox's "Gotham" could possibly appear in a crossover episode.

But in an interview with ComicBook, "Arrow" showrunner Marc Guggenheim revealed that the highly anticipated crossover is not included in their plans for the series this season.

"No, I love a good Easter egg, and I love doing the occasional name drop," Guggenheim stated. "You know, we name-dropped Hal Jordan at the beginning of Season 3, but it's really just fun for us. I think in the Arrowverse we have our own Justice League and the Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, Batman ... these are all characters that are either spoken for on the movie side and/or other shows. There's a Bruce Wayne on Gotham."

While it was confirmed that the Batman will not be seen in the current season of "Arrow," fans of the series still has a lot to look forward to when it returns for the second half of season 6.

According to reports, Oliver remains in trouble since FBI agent Samanda Watson (Sydelle Noel) will still be determined to file a case against him for being the Green Arrow. On the other hand, the Team Arrow will still be divided, and he will only have Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) on his side to help him.

The CW will air the midseason premiere of "Arrow" season 6 on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. EDT.