'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Stephen Amell Teases Flashback Heavy Episode

Stephen Amell seemed to tease a flashback-heavy episode for "Arrow" season 6 after its brief hiatus.

The actor posted a photo on Twitter showing the iconic Green Arrow costume which he used to wear in the show's season 4.

The short-sleeved version of the Green Arrow suit was often seen in flashback sequences, particularly in the season 5 episode "Underneath" which centered on the relationship of Amell's character Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

ComicBook reported that this is not the only clue that an upcoming episode of "Arrow" season 6 will be filled with a lot of flashback scenes. According to the report, the actor also shared a photo of a model ship that can be recognized as a familiar figure inside the Queen Mansion. Since the mansion was already burned down during the show's second season, it can be speculated that the show will turn back the hands of time.

While The CW remains mum about the meaning of Amell's post, the network will air the return of "Arrow" season 6 on Thursday, March 1 with the episode titled "Collision Course."

According to the synopsis for the episode, Oliver, Felicity, and John Diggle (David Ramsey) will argue with the other half of Team Arrow, including Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), and Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) about the best way to deal with the Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).

Bleeding Cool reported that Dinah still wants Black Siren to pay for killing Vincent (Johann Urb). On the other hand, the other team wants to save the Earth-2 of Laurel Lance. Because of this, the two factions of Team Arrow will get into a fight. This could interfere with the team's function of saving Star City from their enemies.

More information about the upcoming episode is expected to be released soon.