Arrow Season 6 Spoilers: Stephen Amell Teases Shining Moment For Felicity Smoak

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional image for "Arrow" season 6.

Emily Bett Rickards will have a shining moment in the next episode of "Arrow" season 6.

In a Twitter post, actor Stephen Amell shared that he just finished watching the preview of the upcoming episode 11 titled "We Fall." But instead of commenting on his acting as Star City's Green Arrow, Amell commented on the performance of his co-star who portrays the role of Felicity Smoak in the series.

Just finished watching 6.11 of Arrow. @EmilyBett shines in this episode. What a privilege it is to work with her. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 23, 2018

According to Amell's post, Rickards' acting shines in this week's episode. He also shared that he feels privileged to be working with her. While the post did not specify the reason of praising his co-star, it could mean that she had a very pivotal role in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the upcoming episode showed that Star City will be experiencing another series of attacks meant towards the city's basic services, particularly in the hospital. Because of the hacking that affected the hospital's computer system, the computers exploded and caused several medical personnel to get hurt. the attacks is said to be caused by Cayden James (Michael Emerson).

To stop the attacks, the Green Arrow will have to work with the original Team Arrow composed by John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity. On the other hand, the Green Arrow's former teammates Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) made other plans to defeat James and his followers.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, both the plans of the original Team Arrow and the other team will be affected after the life of Green Arrow's son William (Jack Moore) becomes endangered when he gets stranded in a tunnel that was blocked by a huge explosion that was also caused by James.

The next episode of "Arrow" season 6 will be aired by The CW on Thursday, Jan 25, at 9 p.m. EDT.