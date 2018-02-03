'Arrow' Season 7: Will There Be One?

Facebook/CWArrow Promotional banner for The CW's "Arrow"

The sixth season of The CW's "Arrow" is ending, and fans are itching to find out if its story will continue to a seventh installment.

DC Comics title "Arrow" is currently on its sixth season finale, and there has been no official announcement or information regarding a follow-up season.

The internet has been abundant with rumors and questions about the DC Comics television titles, "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Supergirl," whether they would be getting season renewals or not. Thankfully, there are ones who took the initiative to ask The CW directly. Entertainment Weekly had the chance to interview The CW President Mark Pedowitz at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last month.

"At the moment, it's a little too soon. We're noted for announcing at winter TCA that we're picking up shows, we just weren't ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks, we'll probably get around to it. I'm pretty confident we'll see them all back," Pedowitz says.

As the sixth season ends for "Arrow," there were questions of the cast's contract renewals. When asked, Pedowitz replied that he "cannot discuss casting negotiations, but I do believe some members of the cast are already signed for longer." "Arrow" star Stephen Amell is reportedly still under contract until 2019, and may not need his contract renewed until later on.

"Arrow" will likely be back for another season, and official announcements will be made soon after its end. Meanwhile, fans can take solace in the fact that "Arrow" is the pioneer and pilot series of the current DC television universe, fittingly dubbed the "Arrowverse." It has become the foundation for the introduction of "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Legends of Tomorrow." "Arrow" will likely be around for a while longer, until it sees an end fittingly connected to the other titles.