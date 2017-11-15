'Arrowverse' Crossover 2017 News: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Characters to Bring Audience to Tears

Facebook/DC's Legends of Tomorrow

While the crossover among the four DC superhero shows on The CW, the so-called "Arrowverse," is not slated to arrive earlier than the last week of this month, fans can already expect that it will feature emotional moments, thanks to the characters of "Legends of Tomorrow."

Avid fans of "Legends of Tomorrow" know too well that the crew of the Waverider are bang up at delivering comedic scenes. However, according to the series' executive producer Phil Klemmer, the characters of time-traveling DC superhero series will do the opposite in the highly anticipated crossover episodes among the four DC series happening later this month.

"You'll be most surprised that 'Legends' is capable of making our audience cry. I thought last season really leaned into the comedy and that Season 3 we tripled down on that. There's some ludicrous moments. Things get bananas, and yet in this crossover, we have this thing that happens that will honestly move you to tears," Klemmer said in an interview.

Despite promising that the crossover episodes among the four DC shows will send the viewers to tears because of the "Legends of Tomorrow" characters, Klemmer did not hint as to why it will be the case. However, based on the synopsis for the four-hour event, Barry Allen/The Flash's (Grant Gustin) wedding with Iris West (Candice Patton) will be the focus of the event as it will attract super villains from another dimension, specifically from Earth X.

Nonetheless, it is suspected that "Legends of Tomorrow" characters will set emotions on high in the crossover episodes by killing off one of its characters, Martin Stein as the actor portraying the role, Victor Garber, is leaving the show. On the other hand, some opine that it may have something to do with the troubled romance between Nate (Nick Zano) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). Whether this will be the case or not, fans can only speculate for now.

This year's "Arrowverse" crossover event, otherwise known as "Crisis on Earth-X," kicks off on November 27 via back-to-back episodes of "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow" and continues the following night with the back-to-back episodes of "The Flash" and "Arrow."