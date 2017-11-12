'Arrowverse' Crossover Spoilers: 'Crisis on Earth-X' Synopsis Teases an Iconic Character's Arrival

(Photo: The CW) Wentworth Miller as Captain Cold.

The official synopsis for "Crisis on Earth-X," the highly anticipated four-part crossover event featuring "Supergirl," "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Arrow," has been revealed.

While it does not reveal much about what will happen save for what has already been announced, it did provide small but intriguing elements that fans will definitely be excited to see.

The "Arrowverse" crossover synopsis reads:

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (guest star Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth's mightiest heroes — Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Gustin) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) — lead their teams into battle to save the world.

One of the biggest takeaways here is that Miller will be part of the "Arrowverse" crossover not as Captain Cold but Citizen Cold, who, in the comics, is the heroic version of the character.

Of late, Captain Cold has become less than a villain and more of a hero, having provided Barry much-needed assist in taking down King Shark and sacrificing himself for the Legends.

However, it appears that the Citizen Cold that fans will see in the "Arrowverse" crossover is a different version of the character again perhaps that hails from another Earth where the new hero The Ray also comes from.

"Crisis on Earth-X" will see the heroes take on versions of themselves from a world where the Nazi won the war. They chose the bad time to wreck havoc since it will be during the West-Allen wedding.

For the couple, however, it could not come at a better time since the Green Arrow, Supergirl and the Legends will be present on the big day.

The "Arrowverse" crossover will air on Nov. 27 and 28.