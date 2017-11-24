Arrowverse Crossover to Feature Jessica Parker Kennedy

"Black Sails" alum Jessica Parker Kennedy is set to appear in the much anticipated four-series crossover event between "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Legends of Tomorrow."

Kennedy has been cast as an "adorably awkward caterer" who will help the groom Barry (Grant Gustin) ease his pre-wedding nerves. It is unclear how she is connected to Barry and Iris (Candice Patton), but she seems to be way too invested in the husband-and-wife-to-be. TV Guide suspects that there is more to this awkward caterer than what meets the eye.

As previously reported, villains from Earth-X will crash Iris and Barry's wedding. With Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) in attendance, Earth's heroes should be able to put up a fight against their biggest enemies yet.

The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), and Citizen Cold, Leonard Snart's Earth-X doppelganger, will join the fray against these foreign invaders.

Though the momentous occasion will be interrupted, when the fight is over, Barry and Iris will be wed. This time, however, they will tie the knot alongside their friends Felicity and Oliver a.k.a. Green Arrow. The cast was spotted filming the final wedding scene for "Crisis on Earth-X" in downtown Stanley Park, with David Ramsey's John Diggle officiating the ceremony. Friends and family were not present, so the couples served as each other's witnesses.

The two-night crossover starts with "Supergirl" on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, with part 2 airing on "Arrow" on the same day at 9 p.m. EST. "Crisis on Earth-X" part 3 will follow on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on "The Flash" and will be concluded on "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" at 9 p.m. EST.