Arsenal Transfer News 2018: Gunners Plan to Sign Lyon Star Nabil Fekir this Summer

Reuters/Robert Pratta Lyon's Nabil Fekir in action with Angers' Ismael Traore, Jan. 14, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has reportedly identified Nabil Fekir as his top target once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail's Steve Stammers, the Gunners want to sign the Lyon attacking midfielder/forward before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and they are prepared to pay as much as £45 million to bring him to north London.

The report says that Lyon are reluctant to part ways with the French footballer, but they have shown a willingness to let go of players in the past for the right prize. After all, they did allow Alexandre Lacazette to join Arsenal last summer for over £50 million.

Fekir has been Lyon's top player since Lacazette left, and the Gunners will have one of the most dangerous offensive units in the Premier League if he joins them. However, it is interesting to note that Arsenal already have Mesut Özil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. So, some fans are doubting if there is enough room for Fekir to operate alongside those two.

In any case, Fekir's agent, Jean Pierre Bernes, has recently hinted that his client is open to a move away from Lyon this summer. "Will Fekir still be at OL next season? It's too early to talk about it," Bernes said during an interview with French football show Téléfoot, via the Daily Star.

"We have time, that's the straight line. There are important goals and he is already in a big club. After considering my relationship with [OL president] Jean-Michel Aulas, we will make the best decision," he added.

In an interview last December, Fekir also did not rule out leaving Lyon in the offseason.

"Spain makes me dream: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid. Those are great clubs. But there is also England, with Manchester City and Arsenal," Fekir said, via beIN Sports.

"Is this my last season at Lyon? I don't know what the future holds for me," he continued.