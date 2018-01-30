(Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen) Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal seem to be closing in on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the winter transfer window closes on Wednesday.

According to the BBC's David Ornstein‏, the Gunners are on the verge of signing Aubameyang for a transfer fee in the region of £60 million (around €68 million), and he added that the club has already reached an agreement with the Gabonese footballer over personal terms.

Apparently, the only thing holding up the deal is Dortmund's search for a replacement.

Previous reports have indicated that Olivier Giroud was offered to Dortmund during negotiations, but the French striker reportedly prefers to remain in London.

Interestingly, the deal may hinge on their west London rival's willingness to sign Giroud.

"A timely offer from Chelsea appeared to give him a chance to stay in the capital — and Dortmund switched their attention to Chelsea's Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, who would welcome the move," Ornstein said.

"However, the Blues have baulked at Arsenal's asking price for Giroud — a reported £30m–£35m," he continued.

"If Arsenal are not able to reach an agreement with Chelsea over Giroud, Aubameyang's move will rely on Dortmund finding a suitable alternative elsewhere. If no replacement is found, he will stay at Dortmund — as the German club have previously indicated," he added.

Well, Gunners manager Arsène Wenger wouldn't want the deal to fall apart just when they were so close to finalizing it.

Signing Aubameyang would be a coup for Arsenal after Alexis Sánchez left to join Manchester United. However, Aubameyang will still have to find a way to co-exist with Alexandre Lacazette once he joins the club.

Both have found great success leading the line as a lone striker, but the Gunners will have to consider switching to a two-striker formation to keep both of them happy.