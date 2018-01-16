Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2018: Gunners Interested in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Photo: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen) Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It seems Arsenal may already have someone lined up as Alexis Sánchez's potential replacement.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners have recently held talks with Borussia Dortmund regarding the potential €60 million (around £53million) transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and they are reportedly confident they can complete the deal to bring the Gabonese striker to north London.

Aubameyang has developed into one of the top goal scorers in the world, but his stint with Dortmund has been marred by off-the-field issues and questions about his attitude. Dortmund manager Peter Stöger even left him out of the squad for Sunday's game against Wolfsburg after he missed a team meeting.

However, Arsenal's new head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat, reportedly managed to convince the club's top brass that Aubameyang was not a head case.

"Aubameyang's disruptive reputation set off some alarm bells inside the Emirates, but it is understood Mislintat, who worked as a scout at Dortmund for 10 years, has given the Gabon international a positive character reference," Matt Law said in his report for the Telegraph.

"Mislintat is believed to have assured Arsenal that Aubameyang is hard working and dedicated and that his current issues at Dortmund are not reflective of his normal personality," he continued.

Arsenal already have a striker in Alexandre Lacazette, but Aubameyang can easily play alongside him. Don't forget, he was used as a winger in his first season with Dortmund under former manager Jürgen Klopp.

"That's the player they are putting all their eggs in the basket for. They think he will be a perfect replacement for Alexis and will work well with Lacazette," Sky Sports' Spanish football expert Guillem Balagué said on his YouTube channel, via 90min.

Of course, Dortmund will have to look for a replacement for Aubameyang first before they agree on a move. However, they may not have to look far because reports are saying Arsenal may include striker Olivier Giroud in the deal as well.