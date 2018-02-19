Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2018: Gunners Join Race to Sign RB Leipzig Star Timo Werner

Reuters/Michaela Rehle Germany's Timo Werner celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Norway with Julian Draxler, Sept. 4, 2017.

Arsenal seem to have joined the race to sign one of the rising stars in German football.

According to The Sun's Steve Goodman, the Gunners have reportedly sent an official to monitor the progress of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner during their Europa League match against Napoli last week, where Werner scored two goals against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Arsenal's interest in the German striker is actually a little surprising because they already have an elite striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette is currently wasting away on the bench. A move for him makes sense if the Gunners part ways with Lacazette and start using a two-striker system, but manager Arsène Wenger seems to prefer having a lone striker up front.

Werner is an interesting option, though, and he has taken the Bundesliga by storm since he joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016. Werner is rumored to be valued at £50 million by Leipzig. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Atlético Madrid are reportedly interested in him as well.

Meanwhile, Werner recently talked about his plans for the future during an interview with Sport 1, and he admitted that he would like to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"If you take Germany, it would be a lie to say that you would not like to play for Bayern. It would be a lie to say in England you'd not like to play for Manchester United or Manchester City," Werner said, via ESPN.

"Spain – Barca or Real. There are great clubs in every league. Italy or France would not be my leagues, but the other three," he continued.

"There are so many clubs you'd like to play for. I don't want to tie myself down. I'll see what happens," he added.