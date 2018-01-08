(Photo: Reuters/Phil Noble) Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring their fifth goal against Everton, Oct. 22, 2017.

Arsenal are now facing the prospect of losing a player of Alexis Sánchez's caliber in the middle of the season.

According to Goal.com's Sam Lee, the Gunners have held talks with Manchester City recently over the potential transfer of Sánchez before the January transfer window closes, and they are ready to offload the Chilean forward for £35 million (around €39 million).

The report says that City are reluctant to pay that much for a player whose contract is expiring at the end of the season, but the club is reportedly confident they can get a deal done before the deadline at the end of the month. Sánchez's camp is also confident they finalize the deal on time.

"City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has been in talks with his Gunners counterparts throughout Friday and Sunday in search of a breakthrough," Lee said in his report. "Etihad Stadium sources believe they can get a deal done for around £25m," he continued.

"Insiders are concerned that Arsenal could try to delay the deal, as they did during the summer when they only became receptive to offers in the final three days of the transfer window, but there is a cautious optimism that they will get their man this time around," he added.

City may face some more problems in their bid to sign Sánchez because according to the Mirror, Arsenal are only willing to let Sánchez leave if they can get Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez has been linked to a move to north London since he helped the Foxes win the 2015–16 Premier League title and many believe the Gunners can bring out the best of him because of their possession-based style of play.

Mahrez joining Arsenal seems like a match made in heaven, but the Gunners will have to convince Leicester City to let him leave first.