Art Teacher Suspended for Talking About Her Sexual Orientation in Class

A Texas elementary school art teacher was suspended after a parent complained that she discussed her sexual orientation with students in class.

The Mansfield Independent School District announced this week that Stacy Bailey, an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington, has been suspended with pay since last September because she didn't follow the school administration's directions.

A statement from the district published by the Dallas Morning News claims that Bailey was suspended because she "insists that it is her right and that it is age appropriate for her to have ongoing discussions with elementary-age students about her own sexual orientation, the sexual orientation of artists, and their relationships with other gay artists."

The school district argues that "parents have the right to control the conversation with their children, especially as it relates to religion, politics, sex/sexual orientation, etc."

According to the statement, district officials met with the 31-year-old teacher more than once after it received complaints from at least one parent.

"Ms. Bailey refused to follow administration's directions regarding age-appropriate conversation with students," the statement explains.

Bailey's lawyer, Giana Ortiz, rejected some of the school district's claims.

"For Stacy, this entire ordeal began when she spoke with the students about her family which, for Stacy, included her wife," Ortiz told the Dallas Morning News. "The District appears to speak for Stacy when it states that she 'insists it is her right and that it is age appropriate' to discuss matters including ongoing discussions about her own sexuality. This is absolutely false."

According to Aug. 23 text messages obtained by the newspaper, Principal Sheira Petty had expressed concern with the parent's complaint that Bailey showed her students a slideshow of her friends and her wife.

Ortiz added that her client "never received directives to change her behavior," nor did she refuse to follow a directive.

According to Ortiz, the school district has tried to "silence" families and staff at the school who have called for Ortiz to be reinstated. Ortiz also contended that the district violated its confidentiality obligations by publicly addressing Bailey's situation.

"The District's actions violate Stacy's rights under the U.S. Constitution," Ortiz said.

On Tuesday, over 30 people reportedly attended a school board meeting in support of Bailey.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Bailey was sent a letter on Sept. 8, notifying her that she was being placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed.

The letter came after Bailey sent an email to administrators asking about including protections for sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in the district's nondiscrimination policy.

The school district's letter to Bailey also came the day after Bailey had emailed two counselors at another school to ask if their schools had established a gay/straight alliance club.

After it was initially reported that Bailey was suspended after inquiring about an LGBT protection policy, the school felt the need to issue a clarification.

"[T]his situation is not about Ms. Bailey's inquiries regarding the District's nondiscrimination policies," the school district said. "Rather, it is a matter of parents having certain rights pertaining to the topics to which their children are exposed and District's right and responsibility to ensure age-appropriate instruction."