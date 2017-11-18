Asgardia 'Space Nation' News: Satellite Launch Brings Citizen Data Outer Space

Twitter/AsgardiaSpace Asgardia comes closer to building a nation in space.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently launched the Asgardia-1 satellite, the space nation mission closer to success.

The Asgardia-1 satellite was launched last Sunday, Nov. 12, to the International Space Station (ISS) while aboard the NASA commercial cargo vehicle, OA-8 Antares-Cygnus, CNN reports.

The satellite will be travelling roughly three weeks before it reaches the ISS, along with important supplies and scientific equipment needed by the six residents living in outer space.

Once it reaches the ISS, the Asgardia-1 satellite will detach the "nanosat," which is 0.5 TB of data about the size of loaf bread containing significant data of the Asgardians, such as family photos, the space nation's flag, coat of arms, and institution.

The nanosat will orbit around Earth for about five to 18 months before it burns out and disappears into outer space.

The founder of Asgardia, Russian scientist Dr. Igor Ashurbeyli, believes that the launch of Asgardia-1 is a big step in making the space nation a real habitat in outer space.

"I promised there would be a launch," Ashurbeyli confirmed.

Asgardia is the world's first ever space nation founded by Ashurbeyli in October last year. He named it after the city of skies in Norse mythology. People can apply to join Asgardia for free on their website, and so far, there are 114,000 Asgardians from 204 countries already.

Those who are interested to be an Asgardian must be over 18 years old with an e-mail address. Gender, race, nationality, religion, financial capacities, as well as criminal records are disregarded. However, once accepted as eligible, applicants must accept the Asgardian constitution, which finalizes their citizenship.

For now, the Asgardians will remain on Earth while the team is engineering a habitable platform to place in one of the planet's lower orbits, 100 to 200 miles from space, similar to where the ISS is planted.