'Ash of Gods' Launches on PC on March 23; Game to Be Released on Consoles at a Later Date

"Ash of Gods," an upcoming role-playing game by Aurum Studios that they have crowdfunded via Kickstarter, is coming out on the PC this month. The studio will also be launching versions for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch sometime later this 2018.

"Great news, everyone. First of all, we can finally announce the release date. 'Ash of Gods' will become available for purchase on Steam at March, 23rd," Aurum Studios proudly announced in their latest Kickstarter update dated March 9.