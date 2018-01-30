'Ash vs. Evil Dead' Season 3 Spoilers: Ash Will Fight Against the Biggest Deadite of All Time

(Photo: Facebook/ashvsevildead) "Ash vs Evil Dead" season 3 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 25, on Starz.

Ash (Bruce Campbell) will be up against a massive threat when "Ash vs. Evil Dead" returns for season 3.

A recent poster for season 3 was released earlier this month featuring Ash opening the jaws of a gigantic demon. Many fans thought it was just an artistic representation of the show but it turns out the lead character will actually fight against a 60-foot-tall Deadite.

"It's the big one, the mother of all demons," Campbell told Bloody Disgusting. "That's what Ash is fighting with the tank, so it ends up that Ash is finally going to fulfill his destiny. He has to own up to who he is — if he's the chosen one."

The actor also pointed out that the "chosen one" theme is not something new to the show. He explained that it is a sprawling narrative that started with director Sam Raimi's vision when he was doing the original "Evil Dead" trilogy.

"Sam (Raimi)'s theory has always been that every millennia, the evil rises to test the mettle of the average man, not the special man, the average man," he added. This is the reason, according to Campbell, why "Ash is essentially the Chosen One" since he has no special ability that makes him stand out from the rest.



Based on where season 3 is going, ScreenRant notes that Ash's journey might be close to the end. It's possible that Campbell will be closing the book on "Ash vs. Evil Dead" anytime soon. After all, the show has also struggled with the ratings these past few seasons, which resulted in the show moving its season 3 release to a much later date. Starz has yet to announce whether the show will have another installment beyond season 3.

"Ash vs. Evil Dead" season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.