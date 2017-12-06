Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Together as a Couple

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Mila Kunis at the red carpet event of the film 'Jupiter Ascending' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California sans husband Ashton Kutcher back in February 2, 2015.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had just made their first ever red carpet appearance together since their "That '70s Show" days.

Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had both the attended the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards last Sunday, and what's interesting about this news is that this is actually the first time that the married couple had appeared on the red carpet together since starring on "That '70s Show" back in the late 90s.

Dubbed as the "Oscars of Science," the Breakthrough Prizes aim to celebrate the achievements made in science throughout the year. This year, the event was held at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and was hosted by actor Morgan Freeman.

For the event, Mila stunned in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana dress consisting of a black, strapless bodice and a floral skirt. She accompanied her dress with diamond earrings as well as her wedding ring. As for Ashton, the 39-year-old wore a classic black tuxedo, and the two couldn't help but be affectionate as they made their way through the red carpet. The "Two and a Half Men" star would occasionally place his arms around Mila, whispering to her and chuckling.

The two had tied the knot back in 2015 and now share two kids together, Wyatt Isabelle, 3, and Dimitri, 1. Having first met on the set of "That '70s Show" back in 1998, the two didn't start dating until much later in 2012.

Last year, in a guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the 34-year-old had revealed that she had just once thought of Ashton as a good friend. In fact, the actor once helped her with her chemistry homework on the set of their show. However, the actress felt a surprising attraction to the actor at an awards show when she caught sight of him from behind.

"At first I was like, 'Wow, that guy's really tall.' That's what I thought. Then he turned around and I went, 'Huh!'" Kunis explained. "That moment you hear or see in movies where your heart skips a beat — and it happened with Ashton. I was, like, 'Stop it!' ... It was the weirdest thing. I was, like, 'This isn't really happening,'" she went on to say.