'Asobi Asobase' Latest News: Official Site Launched, Reveals First Key Visual Art

Asobi Asobase Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of the comedy manga series written and illustrated by Rin Suzukawa.

The official site for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Asobi Asobase (Play and Let Play)," has been opened, revealing a key visual art that features the three main characters, Hanako, Kasumi, and Olivia.

The series is based on the manga written and illustrated by Rin Suzukawa. It debuted on Hakusensha's "Young Animal Densi" website in 2015, but it has since been transferred to Hakusensha's "Manga Park" website, where it is now being regularly updated. Five collected volumes have been released as of Jan. 26.

Suzukawa has created an illustration featuring the three leads to commemorate the announcement of the upcoming anime adaptation. The illustration can be found on the series' official Twitter page.

"Asobi Asobase" is described as a surreal gag comedy manga that revolves around three junior high school girls who have a passion for playing traditional hand games, board games, and card games.

Kasumi is a smart and serious girl who is good at playing these games. However, she is also harboring a level of hatred for them because she always lost to her older sister and was thus forced to do chores while growing up. Further description of Kasumi reveals that she is extremely bad at English.

On the other hand, Olivia is a beautiful girl of American descent, who has been raised in Japan and is only pretending to be bad at Japanese. Meanwhile, Hanako is the kind of girl who has a bright personality and always wears her hair in pigtails. She does, however, fail at becoming the kind of normal person she has always wanted to be.

How will these different personalities clash and eventually bond over a mutual love for traditional hand games?

Information about the series' cast and crew, as well as an official release date, are yet to be released. These details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.