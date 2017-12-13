'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag' Is Free on PC Until Next Week

Ubisoft 'Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag' is free on PC through Uplay until Dec. 18, 2017.

PC players who want to expand their collection of "Assassin's Creed" video games without spending anything can do so as the fourth main title installment, "Black Flag," is free until next week.

The free download of the game started on Dec. 11. However, the giveaway is only available if players acquire the game through Uplay -- Ubisoft's version of Steam.

Players are required to sign up for a Uplay account in order to start the download. Luckily, registration to Uplay is free as well.

"Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" was originally released in October 2013. Though the currently available freebie is exclusively for PC users, the game was also released for the PlayStation 3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Now that Ubisoft is offering the base game of "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" for free, reports recalled that the title was one of the best installments in all of the "Assassin's Creed" video game franchise.

PC World commented how "Black Flag" had presented major changes both in the plot and gameplay elements which were received as "refreshing." It also said that the game was one of the best installments to start with for anyone who has not yet played any "Assassin's Creed" title.

Some of the remarkable changes applied in "Black Flag" was the adaptation of real-life historical events as well as the inclusion of the franchise's own fictional twist. It was mainly set in the 18th century-era of the Caribbean - a time known as the Golden Age of Piracy - and this explains why the game introduced more of a naval open world setting.

Meanwhile, the PC requirements for "Black Flag" are relatively undemanding as well. To play the game, a PC must at least have an Intel Core2Quad Q8400 chip with clock speed 2.6-gigahertz or any processor of the same or better capacity; a Nvidia Geforce GTX 260 graphics card or AMD Radeon HD 4870 (512MB VRAM with Shader Model 4.0 or higher); 2 GB random access memory and a free 30 GB disk space.

"Assassin's Creed: Black Flag" can be downloaded for free until Monday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. UTC (5 a.m. EST of the same day).