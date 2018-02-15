'Assassin's Creed' News: Ubisoft Wants to Concentrate on Origins and Not a New Game

Ubisoft

Anyone expecting a new "Assassin's Creed" (AC) game this year might want to lower their expectations because it looks like Ubisoft wants to step back for a moment and, instead of releasing another new series title, focus on developing and adding more content to last year's "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Ubisoft recently held a conference call where it reported on the status of its various games and series over the past year and answered a few questions. When asked about whether or not "Assassin's Creed" will become an annual title again, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that they would be focusing on creating more downloadable content (DLC) for "Origins" and that fans will be "amazed" by what they have to offer.

"We are concentrating on the moment on AC: Origins, for which we are going to launch a few other DLCs. You will be amazed by what will come on ACO, so that's the only thing we can say now," he said over the call.

Ever since "Assassin's Creed II" in 2009, Ubisoft had released a new major AC game every year up until 2015 with "Assassin's Creed Syndicate." But for 2016, the team behind the series decided that they would take a step back and re-evaluate the franchise and not release a new game that year, pushing their next release back to 2017. This proposed break seems to have stemmed from recent issues with some of the newer titles such as the infamous "Assassin's Creed Unity" face glitch.

And the break seems to have paid off as "Assassin's Creed: Origins" was the third best-selling game during the third quarter of the past year and received a lot of positive reception and, by the sounds of things, has taught Ubisoft a valuable lesson in quality over quantity.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One systems. Its first DLC, "The Hidden Ones," came out last January, while its next major expansion, "The Curse of the Pharaohs," is expected to launch in March.