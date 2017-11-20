'Assassin's Creed Origins' Black Friday Sale Deals: New Title Can Go for as Low as $29

It's less than a week until Black Friday, and gamers will do well to hold off on purchases if they want to take advantage of several upcoming deals. Among other titles on discount this week, Ubisoft's latest "Assassin's Creed Origins" is one of the best-known games to go on sale.

Fans looking forward to getting the latest "Assassin's Creed" game can nab the title for just $29 from Walmart's Black Friday promo, according to IGN. That's an easy half-price discount for the console version of the new "Assassin's Creed" installment, which just launched on Oct. 27.

Ubisoft "Assassin's Creed Origins" is set in Ancient Egypt where players explore the birth of the Assassin's Brotherhood.

Users on Reddit are still trying to confirm if that Walmart discount promo also includes the PC version, too, although it's likely that Walmart will release details no earlier than Nov. 23 or Nov. 24.

The next best thing to that offer is the discounted $35 price from Best Buy and Target, as Gamespot confirmed. These offers only start off on Black Friday itself, so buyers have to plan ahead for that. Toys R Us is also offering "Assassin's Creed Origins" at just $40.

Gamestop, meanwhile, is also offering a discount for the game and its Season Pass as a bundle, and the entire thing will cost just $70.

Players who are just itching to play "Assassin's Creed Origins" right now can still buy the game at a discount for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One if they don't mind having to download the game.

Both the Xbox and PlayStation Stores are currently offering the game at just $42 as a digital, disc-less download for players that can't wait to explore the history of the Assassin Brotherhood in Ancient Egypt.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" launched last month to an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and fans, scoring as high as 85 on Metacritic for the Xbox version. The game earned 80 and 85 for its PlayStation 4 and PC versions, respectively.