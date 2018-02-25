"Assassin's Creed Origins" is quickly following up on their previous DLC, "The Hidden Ones," with another new content pack. "Curse of the Pharaohs" is set to bring vengeful pharaoh spirits into the game, and is coming out on March 13 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.

Ubisoft has already announced a launch date for the next DLC coming for "Assassin's Creed Origins." Fresh from adding a tie-in with the Roman Empire on the borders of Ancient Egypt, the company is now bringing "Assassin's Creed" fans for an in-game tour of some of the more famous temples of the era.

Ubisoft "Curse of the Pharaohs," the third major expansion for "Assassin's Creed Origins," takes Bayek to find a mysterious artifact in Thebes and is coming out on Mar. 13.

Just across the river Nile, the Valley of the Kings was already falling prey to plundereres and treasure hunters even back in the time of Bayek, as Ubisoft summarized in their DLC announcement.

The spirits of the old Egyptian royalty are not too happy with the trespassing thieves, and it falls on Bayek to attempt to quiet down the restless ghosts of the pharaohs. Along the way, he himself is pulled into the Egyptian underworld that's represented by smaller worlds accessible by portals in the royal tombs.

With the grave robbers waking up the now restless Pharaohs, the vengeful ghosts have put a curse on Thebes, a new region that will be added to the game when the DLC comes out. The curse takes the form of the Shadows of the Pharaohs, spectral monsters that come in the variety of forms, as Eurogamer notes.

In the video below, Ubisoft goes over some of the new gameplay features to be introduced in the "Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC coming soon for "Assassin's Creed Origins." The content pack is set to launch on March 13 for PC and home consoles.