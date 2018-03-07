'Assassin's Creed Origins' Deity Boss Fights Getting a New 'Hard Mode'

"Assassin's Creed Origins" has its share of battles with supernatural beings, with the latest "Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC adding new fights with the undead. The higher level caps also had players wishing the Egyptian deity bosses in the original game will match up with the newer fights, a wish that Ubisoft will be granting them soon.

On Tuesday, March 6, Ubisoft will be giving the "Trials of the Gods" a much-needed buff in terms of difficulty. The boss encounters with Anubis, Sobek, and Sekhmet will now challenge even the higher-leveled players with a new Hard Mode, and with matching shiny new gear rewards to match.

Ubisoft "Assassin's Creed: Origins" features a unique limited time event called "Trials of the Gods," which pits players against the gods of Ancient Egypt like Anubis, Sobek and Sekhmet.

As a weekly in-game event, for the month of March, the "Trial of the Gods" will feature both a standard boss encounter and a new Hard Mode trial, according to Eurogamer. Beating one of Anubis, Sekhmet or Sobek as a Hard Mode boss will net a player a set of new gear, ones that are a bit more ornate than the ones usually earned from the regular trials.

While some players are spoiling for a battle with the new Hard Mode bosses, the rest of the player base may be dreading them instead, as Kotaku noted. These deity battles, as bonus boss battles, are a challenge that the majority of "Assassin's Creed Origins" players are simply not ready for.

The deities, even in their standard, non-Hard Mode form, come as a god-slaying quest recommended for those level 40 or higher. According to the trophy statistics on the PlayStation 4, though, about forty percent of the "Assassin's Creed Origins" have not even broken level 20 yet as of late last year.

The video below is a look at the original encounters with one of the ancient pharaohs, a challenge that will now be comparable to the new Hard Mode in "Assassin's Creed Origins." The "Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC is due to come out on Mar. 13 for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.