'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Discovery Tour Guide, Tips: How To Make The Most Of The New Game Mode

Ubisoft via Steam Gameplay still from "Assassin's Creed: Origins'" Discovery Tour.

Ubisoft has recently launched the Discovery Tour Mode on "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and reports are now up on how players can get the most out of exploring the virtual world of ancient Egypt.

Even before the release of the base game, developers from Ubisoft have raised expectations for the Discovery Tour by showing close-to-reality images of several historic places in ancient Egypt -- "Assassin's Creed: Origins'" main location.

In the Discovery Tour, players are allowed to relax from the regular stealthy battles of other game modes as they can peacefully explore Egypt without worrying about combat. Overall, there are 75 historic locations included in the new mode.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the Discovery Tour is not just about strolling around Egypt. According to Games Radar, players will have to be keen on finding interactive elements around the environment that actually unlocks activities, but there will be no fights.

The same report said, for example, that players may find a "white circle" while traveling through the aqueducts, and approaching this activates some of the hidden activities. In the case of the aqueducts, players can help in finishing some structural work.

The Discovery Tour is a very realistic imitation of ancient Egypt put in a virtual world and it allows gamers to learn more about "Assassin's Creed: Origins'" locations beyond just determining where it is best to hide and carry out sneak attacks. Ubisoft made sure that players can also learn about the historical value of the places included in the game.

Doing these obviously took a lot of work in terms of development and research, and Ubisoft paid homage to the effort of their developers by including their names and the job they did that contributed in the completion of Discovery Tour. While exploring, players can actually read facts about the developers written in blue text.

Another interesting gameplay option in Discovery Tour allows players to explore the locations as various characters both fictional and real ones from history. Players can choose from 24 different individuals such as Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, Bayek, and more.

Players who already purchased the base game of "Assassin's Creed: Origins" can get the Discovery Tour for free while PC gamers who have yet to buy "Origins" can separately buy Discovery Tour via Steam and Uplay for $19.99.