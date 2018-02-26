'Assassin's Creed Origins' DLC News: 'Curse of the Pharoahs' Release Date Delayed

Ubisoft Promo image for Assassin's Creed Origins Curse of the Pharaohs DLC

Ubisoft revealed that the release of the next "Assassin's Creed Origins" DLC will be a little late.

The game developer initially scheduled the release of the "Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC on Tuesday, March 6. But they opted to push it back for another week.

GameSpot managed to get a word from a spokesperson for Ubisoft who stated that they decided to delay the expansion pack's release to make sure that they can "deliver the best experience possible to our players."

According to the game developer's description, the "Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC will include several new locations for the game, including a breathtaking paradise called Aaru that will include exemptional reed fields and gigantic scorpions.

It will also introduce new territories like the large city that will be called Thebes that houses the temples called Karnak and Luxor, as well as the Valley of the Kings across the Nile where the tombs of the Egyptian royalty can be found.

The game developer also shared that the third major "Assassin's Creed Origins" expansion will bring protagonist Bayek to look for a mysterious artifact in Thebes. But instead of a smooth-sailing adventure, the protagonist will be faced with a dangerous adventure.

"Instead of the mortal and deceitful Order of the Ancients, he finds undead pharaohs materializing in the streets and slaughtering civilians. The Pharaoh's Curse, as the locals call it, likely has something to do with all the grave robbers treating the Valley of the Kings like a strip mine for antiquities, forcing Bayek to hunt down key artifacts linked to each pharaoh in order to put them to rest," the game developer stated on its website.

The "Assassin's Creed Origins: Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 13. It will be included in the game's season pass, but those who have no access to the season pass can purchase it alone for $19.99.