'Assassin's Creed: Origins' DLC News: 'The Hidden Ones' to Be Released With Free Update

(Photo: Ubisoft) The promotional image for "Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones."

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" players will be treated to more than just the first downloadable content (DLC) called "The Hidden Ones" this month.

Ubisoft has announced that a free update will be rolled out alongside the expansion that will add new bits and pieces from the Nightmare, First Civilization, Gladiator and Wacky packs to the Heka chests item pool.

The "Assassin's Creed: Origins" free update will also give fans the new option to sell their outfits at weaver shops, and most importantly, add a new quest to mark the arrival of "The Hidden Ones."

The first major expansion for the game, "The Hidden Ones" will see Bayek and the Assassins take on the Romans who occupy the new region that will be added to the game via the expansion.

Set to be included in the "Assassin's Creed: Origins" Season Pass, the highly anticipated DLC promises to "delve into an all-new vast story" and increase the level cap from 40 to 45.

As if the month of January could not get more packed for "Assassin's Creed: Origins" players, they also get the chance to challenge higher forces with the return of The Trial of the Gods event. On the week of Jan. 9, gamers will have to overcome the deity Anubis. Come Jan. 23 to 30, Sobek will be the god standing in their way.

There will also be new content coming to the game store and Ubisoft Club. The Almighty pack will be available to "Assassin's Creed: Origins" gamers on Jan. 16 while the "For Honor" pack drops Jan. 30 both via the game store.

The same day will mark the release of The Warden's Oath outfit while the Harlequin and Chop-Chop items are slated to be released sometime this month in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" as well, but a specific date is yet to be revealed.