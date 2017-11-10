'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Has Easter Egg Confirming 'Watch Dogs' Happens in the Same Universe

Ubisoft Gameplay promo still for "Assassin's Creed."

Players found what they claimed to be an easter egg in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" that might prove theories that the other Ubisoft game, "Watch Dogs," is set in the same world.

For years, fans of both game franchises have seen traces of evidence that support the theory that "Watch Dogs" and the "Assassin's Creed" games occur in the same universe, no matter how different the premises of the titles are and how divergent their locations look.

Despite several clues spotted in the past that supported this theory, Ubisoft continued to ignore the reports and even dismissed the supposed easter eggs and crossovers as a "little joke."

However, in the recently released "Assassin's Creed: Origins" game, Eurogamer reportedly found another clue that there was an unofficial crossover between the worlds of the medieval times-themed game and "Watch Dogs," which is set in an era where war occurs on the streets and in cyberspace.

According to the report, players can proceed to the modern day section of "Assassin's Creed: Origins" and scan through the files saved on the laptop seen in the game. And there, players will find snippets of the security camera footage of Olivier Garneau's murder, which happened in or somewhat near Chicago.

In the screenshot shared by Eurogamer, a man had fired a gun at Garneau and kept doing so even when the latter was already seen lying on the ground, face down.

Garneau was introduced in "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag's" modern day section. He is known for being one of the executives of Abstergo Entertainment. In "Black Flag," Garneau mysteriously disappeared after going to Chicago for a business meeting. It was then said that Garneau never reached his destination.

Notably, Chicago is where "Watch Dogs" was set.

Eurogamer is resolved that the man holding the gun in the screenshot was no less than Aiden Pearce, a hacker vigilante who was the main protagonist of "Watch Dogs."

Apart from the security camera footage, the laptop also contained random files such as the Abstergo employees' profiles.

Because of this connection between the two franchises, some fans are hoping that an official crossover will take place.