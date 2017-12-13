'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Latest News: Huge 3GB Patch Rolls Out

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" players are in for a bit of a wait, while their PCs or consoles take some time to digest a huge 3 GB update for the game that came out on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The patch has a lot of changes that deal with texture and rendering fixes, which might explain the weighty download.

Players who were noticing some hitches when the game tries to render distant objects, like trees, will hopefully see some performance and visual improvements, according to the update's patch notes.

Ubisoft "Assassin's Creed Origins" is set in Ancient Egypt where players explore the birth of the Assassin's Brotherhood.

For 3 GB, the new and free Horde mode addition is a welcome gameplay bonus. Ubisoft has also added a new Nightmare difficulty and the option to scale enemies to a player's level, and these changes all come with the new update.

After this patch, players on PC or consoles may notice that things look just a bit sharper and more detailed. That's all thanks to the "improved texture streaming selection to allow for more high-resolution texture" that the update brings, according to Eurogamer.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" fans who have observed a few performance dips when moving around, or even just panning across the view outdoors, should see smoother gameplay as well. The sizable update also "fixed loading grid setups for tall palm tree fields to improve their view distance."

The game's development team has also put in a few tweaks and improvements in a few problem areas in the game, including Siwa, Alexandria and others. The upgrade would be most noticeable on PCs, especially those set to play the game in the higher settings, but consoles will benefit from this patch as well.

Xbox One X owners, for example, will see improved graphics as the Ubisoft team learned how to better use the hardware onboard Microsoft's new powerful console. This patch features increased "texture and terrain memory budgets" which will hopefully make the in-game graphics more detailed while improving performance at the same time.