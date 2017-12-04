'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Achievements Likely Connected to DLC Surface Online

Newly discovered achievements could be related to one of the upcoming DLC expansions

Early next year, "Assassin's Creed: Origins" players can expect more story-based content to be added to the game via upcoming expansions, though clues related to these may already be available right now.

Spotted recently by Comic Book, a Steam user with the username "-I-_R4MBO_-I-" shared an image that appeared to list some achievements for the game.

Some of the achievements listed indicated that they were linked to downloadable content, so players will likely not find them inside the game at the moment.

Aside from those that mentioned DLC, the other achievements were pretty standard fare, with some asking players to take out specific enemies and others calling on them to complete certain tasks.

At this point, it is still unclear which expansion these newly spotted achievements are linked to.

For those who may be unaware, two DLC expansions have already been confirmed to be released for "Assassin's Creed: Origins" next year.

The first of the two expansions is known as "The Hidden Ones," and it is due out sometime in January to bring players to a "new region occupied by a Roman force." The players will then band together with the new Assassins present in the game to take out the Romans in this expansion.

The other expansion expected to be released for the game is known as "The Curse of the Pharaohs," and it will also take players to a location that was previously inaccessible. Once players have made their way to that new setting, they can expect to encounter "undead Pharaohs and famed Egyptian monsters." "The Curse of the Pharaohs" expansion is currently set to be released sometime in March.

Players interested in gaining access to these two expansions as soon as they are released can do so either by getting the "Gold Edition" of the game or by purchasing the Season Pass on its own.

More news about "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available soon.