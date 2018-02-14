Developers have yet to provide specific details regarding these other DLC packs

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website More additions are coming to 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' later this year

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" has managed to breathe new life into a franchise that some fans had previously regarded as one that was going stale.

"Origins" has brought old fans back into the fold and lured in some new ones too, allowing it to turn into the hit that the series needed it to be.

Now that the initial investment in the game has paid off, it sounds like the folks over at Ubisoft are still looking to build upon this success.

Recently, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked during an earnings call if there were plans to annualize the series again.

In response, Guillemot instead revealed that they would be focusing on "Origins" and that they were going to launch "a few other" downloadable content packs for it, IGN reported. He added that fans will be "amazed" by the additions still coming to the game.

Previously, it seemed like post-launch DLC support for the game would end by the time "The Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC pack was released, but this latest revelation from Guillemot may be a hint that the developers are still going to be working on "Assassin's Creed: Origins" for quite some time.

Again, the developers have yet to specify what other elements are coming to the game, but with "The Hidden Ones" expansion introducing a Roman-occupied region, and "Curse of the Pharaohs" expected to feature a "mystical new realm," it would not be surprising if even more areas were eventually added.

Aside from more DLC packs, players can expect other new features to be introduced in the near future.

Over on Twitter for instance, developers reaffirmed that New Game + was still set to be added and that more details about it were going to be provided soon.

It sure seems like work on "Assassin's Creed: Origins" is going to continue for a while and fans will likely be eagerly anticipating the new additions.