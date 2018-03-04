Players will have two options to choose from when it comes to experiencing the 'Curse of the Pharaohs'

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website 'The Curse of the Pharaohs' DLC pack will be released for 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' on March 13

The long wait is nearing its end for "Assassin's Creed: Origins" players, as they will soon be able to explore the new location contained within "The Curse of the Pharaohs" downloadable content pack.

Developers laid out the contents of the new add-on in a recent post on the game's official website.

First off, players can look forward to exploring a new region that will be added to the game via the DLC pack. To be more specific, players will soon be given the opportunity to take a look at the ancient city known as Thebes.

Before players begin making their way around Thebes, they will first have to select the way in which they will access the DLC pack itself.

According to the developers, players can either just continue their playthroughs with their stats and equipment worn remaining as they are, or they can choose to take advantage of the boost included in the DLC pack that creates a new save file which features a level 45 version of protagonist Bayek who is wearing pre-selected gear.

The second option is designed to help even low-level players access the contents of "The Curse of the Pharaohs" DLC pack as soon as it is released.

Once players have gained entry into Thebes, they will be able to go through temples and secret tombs. In all likelihood, players will run into dangerous enemies inside those places.

Courageous players will be rewarded, however, as new items are waiting for those who will continue to explore.

"The Curse of the Pharaohs" also raises the level cap up to 55.

The DLC pack will be released as part of the season pass and as a standalone item on March 13.

Notably, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot did reveal during an earlier earnings call that they were planning to release "a few other" DLC packs for the game, IGN reported. It is still unclear what these other post-launch additions will be.

More news about "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available in the near future.