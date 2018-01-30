'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Devs Confirm That New Game Plus Is Still Expected To Be Added

Devs have yet to provide a possible release date for the New Game Plus feature

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website A New Game Plus mode is coming to 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' in the future

Fans have taken a liking to the world featured inside "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and many of them are eager to gain another opportunity to explore Egypt.

For quite some time now, some members of the community have been calling on the developers to add a New Game Plus mode.

Developers even acknowledged these requests back in December and responded by saying that they were "investigating the possibility of implementing this option in a future title update."

It has been more than a month since the developers acknowledged the calls for a New Game Plus mode to be added. And now, it seems like they are done with investigation and have moved on to actually getting this feature ready for "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

After Redditor "BeeKaying" authored a post wondering about what was happening to the development of the aforementioned supplemental feature, community manager "domvgt" jumped into the conversation to state that "New Game + is coming."

The community manager did not provide a specific date for when the New Game Plus mode may be added, though more details are expected to be shared soon.

With developers now confirming that the New Game Plus mode will indeed be added, fans have now moved on to speculating about how this feature could work inside "Origins."

New Game Plus modes can vary significantly from one title to the next, with some opting to reward players by allowing them to carry over items that should make progression easier and others adding new challenges.

Developers have yet to indicate what their New Game Plus mode will feature, but again, players should find out more about that soon enough.

Aside from New Game Plus, players can also look forward to the "Curse of the Pharaohs" expansion being released in March. "The Hidden Ones" expansion is already available to be downloaded.

More news about "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available soon.