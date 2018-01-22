'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Devs Further Detail the Upcoming 'Hidden Ones' Expansion

New weapons, mounts and crafting options among the additions included in 'The Hidden Ones' expansion

The time has almost arrived for the release of the first "Assassin's Creed: Origins" expansion. And ahead of its debut, developers have revealed more information about what it will add to the game.

The first thing to note about "The Hidden Ones" expansion is that it is set years after the events that take place in the base game.

Players will be heading to the new region known as Sinai, and it is there that they will find the Roman occupation taking place.

Bayek is still going to be the character players control in the expansion.

Developers have confirmed that finishing the base game is not a requirement to take on the expansion, though they are advising players to at least get close to level 40 if they want to fully experience what the Sinai region has to offer.

Players can start exploring Sinai either by taking some helpful hints from the Quest menu or by checking out the Atlas map and finding the region there.

"The Hidden Ones" expansion adds several new items to "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Weapons are among the new items players will find, and there are standard as well as legendary offerings included.

A new outfit is also going to be provided to players who go through the expansion, and additional mounts will be helping them out as well.

The level cap is set to be increased to 45 while the new crafting levels that will be added should enable players to produce better equipment.

The new features of "The Hidden Ones" expansion will be made accessible to players starting Jan. 23.

Another expansion, "The Curse of the Pharaohs," is due out in March and it will introduce a "mystical new realm" along with other features.

More news about the downloadable content items set to be added to "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available soon.