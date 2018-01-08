'Assassin's Creed: Origins' News: Devs Looking Into Possibility of Adding New Game+ Mode

Assassin's Creed: Origins official website A New Game mode could be one of the new features added to 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' this year

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" has now been out for long enough that more than a few players have likely been able to play it from start to finish.

There are also players who are not quite ready to leave ancient Egypt just yet even though they have already finished the game, and they would like to have more reasons to hang around.

In a recent "Developer Q&A" posted on the game's official website, the developers acknowledged the players who have been calling for the release of a New Game+ mode.

For those who may be unfamiliar with New Game+, this feature is one that enables players to start a particular game from the beginning again but with a few wrinkles added to make things more interesting.

Some New Game+ modes may allow players to carry over items or abilities from their initial playthroughs. Other versions of it may even enable players to take on enemies who could not be encountered previously.

To put it simply, a New Game+ mode could be a worthy addition to "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and the good news for players is that the developers are now "investigating the possibility of implementing this option in a future title update."

Players would probably prefer stronger assurance that a New Game+ mode will be added, but the recent revelation from the developers at least offers hope that the feature will be introduced eventually.

Though New Game+ mode is not guaranteed to be added just yet, players can still look forward to some other notable pieces of content that will arrive this year, including the expansion named "The Hidden Ones" that is due out later this month as well as "The Curse of the Pharaohs," which is expected to be released in March.

The Discovery Tour mode which allows players to freely explore the game world "without constraints or threats" is also due out this year.

More news about "Assassin's Creed: Origins" should be made available soon.