In just a few days, the new "Discovery Tour" mode will be added to "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and this feature promises to allow players to experience the world contained within the game in a different way.

As the developers revealed previously, "Discovery Tour is a dedicated mode of the game that lets players free-roam the world of Egypt to learn more about its history and daily life thanks to guided tours curated by historians and Egyptologists."

The mode is all about stress and challenge-free exploration, and it should offer a nice change of pace from the main gameplay experience provided.

"Discovery Tour's" main aim is to reward players with new and important information related to Egypt. On top of that, there are also Achievements waiting to be claimed in this mode.

According to TrueAchievements, only three Achievements in total are offered. And though they do not yield that much Gamerscore, they should still be worth claiming for fans of the game.

The first Achievement is known as "First Visit," and this is something players can unlock by simply completing one tour. Tour times vary from five to 25 minutes, so even if players happen to go on the longest one, it still will not take that much time for them to unlock the "First Visit" Achievement.

Next up, "Assassin's Creed: Origins" players can obtain the "Archaeologist" Achievement by finishing all the tours that fall under the Daily Life category. The Daily Life tours focus more on the people of Egypt.

Lastly, the "Polymorph" Achievement is unlocked after players manage to complete tours with at least five different characters. Developers revealed previously that 25 avatars can be controlled in "Discovery Tour," including Bayek, Aya, Cleopatra and Caesar.

There is no Achievement attached to it, but completionist gamers will probably have to spend quite some time seeing all "Discovery Tour" has to offer as there are 75 tours included.

The "Discovery Tour" mode will be added to "Assassin's Creed: Origins" on Feb. 20 via a free title update.