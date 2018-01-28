'Assassin's Creed Origins - The Hidden Ones' DLC Gameplay Review Roundup

"Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones" has arrived, and it extends the story of Bayek and the young Brotherhood with a new region, new enemies and a higher level cap. That's about the gist of it, though, as the new DLC adds little beyond those.

The $10 price tag sounds like a bargain, but for the content that a DLC like "The Hidden Ones" add to the game, it's just about right, as U.S. Gamer notes. "Assassin's Creed" fans who are expecting new gameplay or a lengthy story arc will do well to not expect too much from this expansion.

YouTube/Ubisoft "Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones" explore the new Sinai Peninsula region to investigate a clash between a rebel faction and occupying Roman forces.

"The Hidden Ones" takes place about four years after the main story of "Assassin's Creed: Origins," and it reflects in the way level cap will see an increase from 40 to 45. As one might expect, Bayek is now leading the Hidden Ones, which is what the Assassin Brotherhood called itself at this time.

The main game's strong point was the personal story of Bayek and Aya, but for most of the other parts, especially the main assassinations, "Assassin's Creed Origins" have mostly failed to come up with a great pay-off for the build-up, as Kotaku points out in their spoiler review.

It looks to be more of the same with the new antagonist for the DLC, General Rufio. He's a Roman soldier looking to destabilize Cleopatra and her current rule, but he has an even bigger part to play as a member of the Order of the Ancients. the precursor to the Templars.

In the course of resolving that story arc, "The Hidden Ones" opted to add more of the same mechanics to an already lengthy "Assassin's Creed" game. That means more map points, targets, enemy soldiers, weapons, and the same desert theme and tomb puzzles all over.