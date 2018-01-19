'Assassin's Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones' Released a Week Early, Now Removed

"Assassin's Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones" is supposed to launch later on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Someone at Ubisoft may have let the DLC launch earlier than usual, though, as some surprised Xbox One players found a playable DLC waiting for them after the game ran a scheduled patch on Jan. 16.

Ubisoft now has a nickname for these players, as they released an official comment about the slip-up.

Ubisoft In the "Assassin's Creed: Origins - The Hidden Ones," Bayek and the Assassins will clash with the Romans, who occupy an all-new region in the game.

"Earlier today, 'The Hidden Ones' DLC was unintentionally made available early for some Xbox One players. We have removed the DLC from the game store, however players who already downloaded the DLC are still able to play it," Ubisoft said, as quoted by Kotaku.

"These players will now be known as 'The Lucky Ones,'" Ubisoft added, noting that for those who were not as lucky, "The Hidden Ones" DLC for "Assassin's Creed Origins" will still be available for purchase on Jan. 23, at $10 for those who don't have the Season Pass.

A mix-up with the game store allowed players to download a copy of "The Hidden Ones" a week earlier than intended. Players who were able to get the new DLC this way can still play it like normal and explore the new region, where they can encounter the Roman faction that is moving into the area.

Playing the game this way could prove unsafe for the save files, though, as Engadget notes.

The unintended early release was a result of a mishap with the in-game store, according to Ubisoft community manager Dominik Voigt in his forum post. It has since been corrected, and the company is now asking these players to keep the spoilers in appropriate forum areas.

"Access was not removed for players that entered the new region in order to avoid complications with save files," Voigt noted.