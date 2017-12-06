'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Update Gives Players New Quest and Difficulty Mode

Facebook/AssassinsCreed A promotional image for "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Just in time for the brand new month, Ubisoft released its latest update for one of its marquee titles, giving gamers a chance to embark on a new quest and enjoy a tougher difficulty mode.

Fans of "Assassin's Creed: Origins" can now enjoy the third installment for the Trials of the Gods quest, featuring the warrior goddess Sekhmet as the main opponent. The last deity follows Anubis and Sobek, who were first revealed last month. Moreover, US Gamer reported that players who missed out on the first two deities will still get a crack at them with the last installment of Trials of the Gods.

The update also adds another quest in the form of the Horde Mode. "Here Comes a New Challenger, will introduce you to Horde mode to satisfy your warrior longings. You can prove yourself in the Cyrene arena against unlimited waves of foes," read the official patch notes description.

Apart from the new quests, the update also brings the Nightmare Mode, which is a new difficulty level geared to test the players' skills as they face enemies that are "more resilient to damages and more dangerous." Moreover, Ubisoft finally gave in to a fan request by adding the enemy scaling option. When activated, "the game automatically scale the lower level enemies to your level," the patch notes explained.

By Dec. 12, the Gladiator Items Pack will be added to the in-game store. The pack features cool gear such as the "Spaniard's Armor, the Palladium shield, Hercules' Gladius (sword), Labrys (heavy blade) and Neptune's Grasp (spear)." The Wacky Items Pack, on the other hand, will be added on Dec. 26, and will feature four weapons and a mount.

The game was a big improvement compared to its predecessor, at least in terms of sales and public reception. Gamespot noted that it has nearly doubled the sales output posted by "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" on the first 10 days of their respective releases.