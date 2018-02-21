'Assassin's Creed: Origins' Update: Ubisoft Releases Educational Discovery Tour Expansion

Ubisoft Discover the true history of Egypt's greatest monuments in "Assassin's Creed: Origins'" new Discovery Tour.

The "Assassin's Creed" games are known for being violent, bloody, action titles with a distinct focus on combat and, storywise, often a story of revenge or something similar. But despite that, they do take place in historical time periods, ones that could prove to be educational should they be created and displayed correctly. It seems Ubisoft wants to go give that route a shot with the release of the Discovery Tour, a free expansion to "Assassin's Creed: Origins" that enables players to just explore and immerse themselves in Ancient Egypt while learning more about the history and culture of the land.

As it was detailed in the expansion's launch trailer, the Discovery Tour was developed with a goal of educating and teaching people about the history of the setting. With the assistance of several experts in the field, Ubisoft has developed a unique mode where people can take a virtual guided tour of Egypt with several excerpts of text detailing the culture and history of the various locations. There will also be some bits of information regarding how they chose to design and implement these structures within the game itself.

There are about 75 different tours to be discovered scattered all across "Assassin's Creed: Origins'" huge map, and players are free to walk around without worrying about combat or any other distractions.

Alongside the Discovery Tour comes the New Game Plus (NG+) mode that was mentioned some time ago. Once a player has completed the story mode, they can opt to dive into it again in NG+ that will let them carry over their character progression from the first run. Some of the things that carry over include equipment, experience points, player level, abilities, crafting status, and their inventory.

However, there is one caveat in this deal, as starting NG+ mode will also immediately bump up enemy difficulty to the next tier. So those that finished the game on normal will re-experience it on hard, while those that finished it on hard will have to go through it again on nightmare difficulty.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is the latest installment in Ubisoft's critically acclaimed franchise. It is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.