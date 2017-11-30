'Assassin's Creed Rogue' HD Remaster Leaked by Italian Retailers

(Photo: Ubisoft) A screenshot from "Assassin's Creed Rogue."

It looks like "Assassin's Creed Rogue" is getting the high-definition (HD) treatment.

Two Italian retailers may have inadvertently revealed that Ubisoft is bringing the 2014 hit to the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Dubbed "Assassin's Creed Rogue HD," the game will reportedly find its way to the next-generation consoles on March 14.

Ubisoft is yet to comment on the matter but the fact that retailers are already preparing their listings for the game suggests that it could be made available soon.

Of course, it is to be noted that many new releases were outed prematurely by retailer listings, they do not always have accurate information so it is best to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Then again, it will not be a surprise if Ubisoft comes out with "Assassin's Creed Rogue HD." After all, the publisher has released a lot of HD renderings of its previous offerings. Last year saw the return of "The Ezio Collection" in glorious HD.

The franchise itself is not new to the HD territory either. "Assassin's Creed 2," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelations" all got HD remasters.

Kotaku UK speculates that "Assassin's Creed Rogue" might be made official at The Game Awards, which will take place on Dec. 6. If this is the case, fans will learn more about Activision's latest HD remaster attempt a week from know.

A direct successor to "Assassin's Creed 3" and "Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag," "Assassin's Creed Rogue" was released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 around the same time that "Assassin's Creed Unity" was made available for the current-generation consoles.

The former got a better reception than the latter though and was still a mild hit, which is likely why Ubisoft would want Xbox One and PS4 players to experience it.

Whether or not "Assassin's Creed Rogue HD" will materialize, fans should know soon.