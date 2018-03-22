'Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered' Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One

"Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered" has been out since Tuesday, March 20, with Ubisoft bringing out one of the darker "Assassin's Creed" storylines to this generation of home consoles.

It's a story of a low point in the Brotherhood of Assassin's, as they turn on one of their younger recruits, and then failing. The result is an internal conflict in the secret organization like never before, and the rise of one of their most dangerous enemies in the process.

Shay Patrick Cormac was a fearless member of the Brotherhood, one of its younger and most promising prospects in the chaotic French and Indian War of 18th century America.

"After a dangerous mission gone tragically wrong, Shay turns his back on the Assassins who, in response, attempt to end his life. Cast aside by those he once called brothers, Shay sets out on a mission to wipe out all who turned against him and to ultimately become the most feared Assassin hunter in history," as Ubisoft outlined the story on its website.

The remaster, which has been announced earlier this year, takes the level of visuals in the game from one meant for the Xbox 360 in its original launch, to highly-detailed HD and even 4K resolution graphics, for consoles that support them.

"Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered" is now available for $30, and is now available for fans who might have dropped the series during the time that the "Assassin's Creed: Unity" fiasco was at its height in 2014, as Cinema Blend noted. Ubisoft has also somehow tied in "Assassin's Creed: Origins" into the remastered game by adding in Bayek's legacy outfit as a bonus.

The video below is Ubisoft's launch trailer for the new and improved "Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered." The game has been out since Tuesday, March 20, for the PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox One X.