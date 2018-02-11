Asus Zenfone 5 Lite Specs, Release Date: New Live Image Leaked

Reuters/File The Asus Logo is seen in this file photo.

The Asus Zenfone 5 Lite has found itself at the center of multiple leaks in the past few days.

The handset is among the crop of new smartphones Asus will unveil at the highly-anticipated Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. The latest Asus Zenfone 5 Lite leak comes in the form of a live image shared by an Instagram user who has been teasing the arrival of the device.

Unfortunately, not much can be gleaned from the image. It appears to sport a shiny glass back and a metal frame. The vertical dual camera setup can be seen, as well as the single LED flash below it.

The fingerprint sensor is also found on the back, which leads GSM Arena to believe that the Asus Zenfone 5 Lite will be shipped sans capacitive controls and a home button on the front for full on-screen navigation experience. Stereo speakers sandwich the Type-C USB on the bottom portion of the smartphone.