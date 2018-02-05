Asus Zenfone 5 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Dual Camera Setup, Chunky Design

Reuters/File The Asus Logo is seen in this file photo. Reuters.

A new wave of Asus Zenfone 5 smartphones will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this month, but one of them has been uncovered early.

A manufacturer's manual has provided a sketch of what is believed to be a lower-end version of the mobile offering. It shows the upcoming device from all sides and angles.

The Asus Zenfone 5 in question, which comes with the X00PD designation, looks a bit like the older iPhones, as Android Police points out. Being of the lower-tier category, the handset comes with chunky bezels compared to smartphones of today.

It will likely look a bit outdated next to higher-end smartphones, which are shedding more and more bezels as the trend continues to grip the mobile sphere. Despite this, however, it features a tall 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Although it is of the lower-end category, the Asus Zenfone 5 comes with a dual camera setup, which was all the rage in the mobile flagships last year as well. Found on the top-right portion of the rear, the two sensors on the Asus Zenfone 5 are stacked vertically with the LED flash at the bottom. There is a fingerprint scanner on the rear as well.

The Asus Zenfone 5 has a micro USB port as well. Higher-end variants are expected to come with a Type-C port. It will, however, be shipped with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which suggests it is part of Project Treble, which allows manufacturers to update their devices with the latest Android software as fast as possible.

The X00PD has been benchmarked on Geekbench this year, where it was revealed to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It will offer 3 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM).

The Asus Zenfone 5 will be unveiled at the MWC this month on Feb. 27.