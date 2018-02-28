ASUS ZenFone Max Plus M1 News: Price, Specs Revealed; Phone Now Available at U.S. Retailers

Asus is having a field day over at this year's Mobile World Congress as they came out with a whole new line of ZenFone 5 phones for this year. Tucked in between their high profile announcements for the new flagship phones, the company has also posted an announcement that the ZenFone Max Plus M1 is also available in the U.S.

The latest ASUS ZenFone Max Plus unit is now available in two colors, Azure Silver and Deepsea Black, according to the announcement the company put out on Monday, Feb. 26. Both variants are now available at the ASUS Store, Amazon, B&H, Newegg, Best Buy and other retailers as well.

Asus ASUS announced on Monday, Feb. 26 the ZenFone Max Plus M1, the first model in the new ZenFone Max Series for 2018.

Both models will start at $229 and will offer a compact, mid-range phone that packs some features previously considered something of an exclusive for flagship phones, as well as a list of specs impressive enough to make Tech Radar pay attention.

The low cost of the phone is already a big selling point, but the sensible form factor is another plus as well. The ASUS ZenFone Max Plus M1 is neither undersized nor too big, with a 5.7-inch screen coming in at a relatively compact 18:9 display ratio.

Like the other previous ZenFone Max models, the Plus M1 boasts of an oversized battery that's rated at 4,130 mAh. With a smaller screen to power, the battery life of the Max Plus M1 looks to be one of the standout features of the device.

Inside, the handset is powered by an eight-core MediaTek MT6750T, a mid-range chip comparable to the Snapdragon 625, a popular choice for midrange phones. The phone also comes with 3 GB of memory, dual SIM support with a microSD slot for expansion.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Plus M1 already comes with a dual lens setup at the rear for the price, too. The dual lens can shoot at low-light with one of them opening wide at f/2.0, while the other sensor is capable of taking wide-angle shots.