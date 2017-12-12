Ataribox News: Pre-orders start on Dec. 14

Twitter/Atari Promotional picture for the Ataribox

After the recent releases of the NES and SNES Classic Mini, fans of retro gaming consoles will be glad to know that Atari is following in the footsteps of Nintendo. The revamped Ataribox will be available for pre-orders starting this Thursday, Dec. 14.

During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier this year, the gaming company announced that they would be releasing the console this 2017, but Atari only confirmed the pre-order date this week when they changed their Facebook cover photo.

Aside from the pre-order date, however, recent reports say that no other details have been released about the Ataribox. Despite that, there have been various speculations from its price to the possible games it will come with.

According to Tech Radar, the new Ataribox will likely be released with old classic titles like "Asteroids" and "Centipede," although the official website also teases "hot new indie titles." In terms of cost, the console is said to be priced in the $250 to $300 range. That said, fans should note that these rumors remain unconfirmed, so they should wait for official announcements from the company.

The new Ataribox is said to be a more modern version of the 1977 Ataribox 2600. Unlike the old console, the Ataribox 2017 will come in two new designs. One will have a wooden casing, as seen in the teaser video released last June. The other will be reminiscent of the old case, but it will feature a sleeker build in red and black. Atari also mentioned that the console will now have "a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front-facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD)."

There have no announcements regarding the release date of the console, but reports say it will be unveiled in 2018. In the meantime, interested fans of the Ataribox can sign up on the console's Indiegogo page for special launch day deals.