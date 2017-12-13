Atari's Speakerhat Goes On Sale

Earlier this July, Atari has taken a break from retro consoles to break into the wearable gadget market with the Speakerhat. The audio headgear is now for sale, and also comes in a few branded limited-edition sets paying homage to "Pong" and "Blade Runner."

The company is throwing its hat into the ring, and it has Bluetooth speakers in it. The Speakerhat is Atari's idea of a wearable accessory, and while it's not for everyone, it's already stirring up conversations as early as July this year, as The Verge notes.

Atari The Atari Speakerhat is a baseball-style cap with high-fidelity stereo speakers and microphone that can connect instantly to any Bluetooth-enabled device.

At first glance, it's a hat with "washed cotton construction, curved visor, embroidered logos, adjustable buckle strap," as Atari described one of their models. Inside and along the seams, though, is a Bluetooth receiver, microphones, rechargeable batteries and a pair of Audiowear speakers tucked just under the visor.

This product is now on sale through Atari's website, and they have a special promo to boot. All Speakerhats are now $30 off, at least until the offer ends on Jan. 2, 2018.

It's still a pricey hat, though, as the three default models would still cost $100. The mainline hat model comes in three designs, Fuji Blackout, Royal Blue/White and Black/White. All are snapback hats with curved visors, with the latter two bearing a large "ATARI" wordmark up front.

Atari is also celebrating the anniversary of "Pong," the seminal paddle game that started it all, with a limited-edition Atari Speakerhat just for the occasion. This hat comes in black and has the "Pong" logo at the front, and costs $100 like the other regular Speakerhats.

The company now also carries licensed merchandise of "Blade Runner 204," and is offering a themed limited edition Speakerhat to commemorate the movie. It comes in black and has the Atari logo curves and Japanese wordmark stitched in bright blue at the front.